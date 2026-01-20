Marty Supreme has earned a few records at the box office this weekend. It emerged as A24’s biggest hit in North America and their 4th film ever to cross $100 million worldwide. The sports drama is one of the 10 highest-grossing films of Timothee Chalamet’s career; however, it still needs a significant surge at the worldwide box office to break into Timothee’s top 5 global grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Timothee is one of the most talented Hollywood actors, not afraid to take on challenging roles. He is considered a rising star in Hollywood and a favorite this award season. He has won the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards for Best Actor for his performance in this Josh Safdie-helmed sports drama.

Marty Supreme crossed $100 million milestone worldwide

According to the Box Office Mojo data, Marty Supreme collected an estimated $6.68 million on its four-day extended weekend at the box office in North America. It landed at #5 this weekend and, with that, hit $80.8 million in domestic cume. It is now the highest-grossing A24 release ever at the domestic box office. Variety‘s report reveals the Timothee Chalamet-starrer has raked in $21.5 million internationally to date. Adding that to its $80.8 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide total is $102.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $80.8 million

International – $21.5 million

Worldwide – $102.3 million

How much more does it need to break into Timothee Chalamet’s top 5 global grossers?

Timothee Chalamet has been part of an ensemble cast, and Interstellar is one of them. As the male lead, he has starred in Dune 1 & 2, which were both commercial and critical hits. Marty Supreme is turning out to be one of them. It is already the actor’s all-time 7th highest-grossing film worldwide, which needs a 114% surge to break into his top 5. At #5 is Wonka with its $218.5 million global total, and this A24 film still needs more than $110 million to break into the top 5. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to happen, and we will have to remain satisfied staying outside the top 5.

Check out the top 10 biggest hits starring Timothee Chalamet worldwide

Interstellar — $773.8 million Dune: Part Two — $714.8 million Dune: Part One — $410.6 million Little Women — $220.1 million Wonka — $218.5 million A Complete Unknown — $140.5 million Marty Supreme — $102.3 million Lady Bird — $78.98 million The French Dispatch — $46.3 million Love the Coopers — $42.4 million

Timothee Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow starrer Marty Supreme was widely released on December 25.

