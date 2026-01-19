Johannes Roberts’ survival horror film Primate hit theaters on January 9, 2026, and currently holds a 79% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a worldwide total of $24.2 million (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), the film currently stands as the second-highest-grossing release of 2026, staying ahead of Gerard Butler’s post-apocalyptic disaster thriller Greenland 2: Migration’s $16.8 million haul while trailing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which has earned $31.2 million worldwide so far.

While Primate has already crossed its estimated production budget figure of $21 million, it still needs to deliver stronger numbers domestically and overseas to reach its break-even point. With The Bone Temple continuing to lead the 2026 race at the box office, it remains to be seen how high Primate can climb in the worldwide rankings.

That said, the film has already managed to outgross several popular titles, and the list includes Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant and Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama The Smashing Machine. Here’s how the three films compare at the worldwide box office.

Primate vs. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant & The Smashing Machine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Primate – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $20.6 million

International: $3.6 million

Worldwide: $24.2 million

Now, let’s compare it with the total global earnings of the other two titles:

The Covenant (2023): $22 million The Smashing Machine (2025): $21.1 million

As the above figures show, Primate has already pulled ahead, surpassing The Covenant by around $2.2 million, and outgrossing Dwayne Johnson’s sports drama by roughly $3.1 million in worldwide earnings.

How It Compares With The January 2025 Horror Film Wolf Man

Leigh Whannell’s supernatural horror film Wolf Man, much like Primate, was also released in January. The 2025 horror title went on to earn $34.2 million worldwide, placing it roughly $10 million ahead of the 2026 release at the moment.

However, if Primate continues to maintain its current momentum, backed by positive word-of-mouth, it has a realistic chance to close the gap and surpass its January 2025 counterpart, Wolf Man, globally in the coming weeks. The final verdict should become clearer as the film approaches the end of its theatrical run.

Primate: Plot & Storyline

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: Beats This Jurassic World Film To Break Into Top 25 Grossers Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News