From Frozen to Beauty and the Beast and this Jurassic World film, nothing is enough to stop the James Cameron-helmed juggernaut, Avatar: Fire and Ash. It has entered the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list worldwide. The film has recorded another strong weekend at the overseas box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

Avatar 3 collected $13.3 million on its 5th weekend at the box office in North America. It has collected $3.88 million on Monday, MLK Day, experiencing a 136.6% increase from last Monday. After 32 days, the domestic total for the film has reached $367.4 million. It is now the 4th-highest-grossing 2025 release after surpassing Superman.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $44.5 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It declined by 32.5% from last weekend. Internationally, the film has reached $955.3 million in cume across 53 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide total of James Cameron’s film has hit $1.32 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $367.4 million

International – $955.3 million

Worldwide – $1.32 billion

Breaks into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Avatar 3 has surpassed Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. For the unversed, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and was the 25th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the worldwide haul of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to become the 25th-highest-grossing film of all time. To enter the top 20 worldwide grossers of all time, it still has to beat Black Panther‘s $1.34 billion global haul. James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to gross over $1.5 billion worldwide. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

