Paramount’s latest survival horror film, Primate, is now in its second weekend in theaters and has earned positive reviews from critics for the most part. The film collected $1.4 million on its second Friday in North America, marking a 69.4% drop from the previous Friday, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. With this, its domestic total has reached $16 million, which puts the movie ahead of even Gerard Butler’s disaster thriller Greenland 2: Migration.

Along with a further $2.2 million from overseas markets, Primate’s worldwide total now stands at $18.2 million, making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far.

Set To Cross Its Production Budget

Made on an estimated $21 million production budget, the film requires an additional $2.8 million to match the total. However, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, Primate would require a global box-office total of approximately $52.5 million to break even. It remains to be seen whether the film can reach the profitability zone during its ongoing theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Primate is also nearing the worldwide earnings of a critically acclaimed comedy-drama, Dumb Money (2023), directed by Craig Gillespie, who is also known for directing Supergirl. But how much more does Primate need to earn to surpass it at the global box office?

Primate vs. Dumb Money – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $16 million

International: $2.2 million

Worldwide: $18.2 million

Dumb Money – Box Office Summary

North America: $13.9 million

International: $6.8 million

Worldwide: $20.7 million

Based on these figures, the survival horror film is currently trailing the Paul Dano-led comedy-drama by around $2.5 million in worldwide earnings. If Primate maintains its current pace, it is expected to surpass Dumb Money’s global total in the coming days.

Primate Plot

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

