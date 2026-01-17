Disney animation Zootopia 2 has been at the box office for over one month now. Despite being released so late, the film consistently ranks in the domestic box office rankings. Due to this strong run, the Disney film is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of a Steven Spielberg classic blockbuster and achieving a glorious feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on day 51 in North America

Zootopia’s sequel is at #5 in the domestic box office rankings even after fifty-one days into the release. The Disney feature grossed $565k at the domestic box office on its 51st day. The film is still holding strongly at the domestic box office, down only 24.3% from last Thursday. With that, the domestic total for the animated feature is $381.2 million after 51 days.

Zootopia 2 is on track to beat Jurassic Park & break into the all-time domestic top 50

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park is one of the most popular sci-fi flicks. It is considered a classic film because it did not just succeed as a blockbuster; it redefined what blockbuster filmmaking could be. Jurassic Park combined technical innovation, strong storytelling, iconic music, and timeless themes. It is still emotionally and visually relevant over thirty years later, spawning several installments. Jurassic World: Rebirth, released in 2025, is another addition to the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic Park has collected $407.2 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, including re-runs. It is the 50th-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Zootopia 2 is less than $26 million away from surpassing Jurassic Park and becoming the all-time top 50 highest-grossing film ever in North America. The Zootopia sequel needs a 7% hike only to achieve this glorious feat domestically.

Worldwide collection update

The Zootopia sequel collected $1.27 million at the overseas box office, bringing the worldwide collection to $1.6 billion. It is inching closer to dethroning Inside Out 2 as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $381.2 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.65 billion

