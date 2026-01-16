The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, is doing a fantastic job at the box office. It is not budging from the top 2 in the domestic rankings. The gap between the R-rated thriller and Avatar: Fire and Ash is also narrowing. It has been in cinemas for about 4 weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the R-rated thriller was made on a reported budget of $35 million and has earned lucrative returns at the box office so far. The Paul Feig movie has a stellar cast, and fans are enjoying this twisted thriller. It is based on the Frieda McFadden novel of the same name.

The Housemaid crosses $200 million worldwide!

According to Variety‘s latest report, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney’s film grossed $100 million at the North American box office. Meanwhile, the R-rated thriller has added another $100 million to its international box office total. Adding domestic and international box office, the worldwide total for The Housemaid is $200 million. It is one of the successful films of 2025. It is the twenty-eighth release in 2025 to cross the $200 million milestone.

Word-of-Mouth Fuels Global Box Office Surge

The film benefited significantly from strong word of mouth. It collected a solid $23.7 million at the box office in the United Kingdom, $17.5 million in France, and $5.6 million in Australia. It is reportedly Lionsgate’s second consecutive film to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. Previously, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t had the honour of achieving this feat.

More about the film

The Housemaid is tracking to gross between $225 million and $375 million worldwide. Domestically, the film is expected to earn around $120 million in its theatrical run. Made on a budget of $35 million, the film has grossed almost six times that amount worldwide. The story follows a troubled young woman (Sydney Sweeney) who becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Seyfried and Sklenar), only to realize their picture-perfect life is anything but. It was released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 27: Edges Closer To Surpassing This Key Milestone & Superman’s Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News