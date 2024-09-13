After making waves at the global box office, Disney-Pixar’s animated blockbuster Inside Out 2 is finally arriving in your living rooms. The film, a sequel to the 2015 Oscar winner Inside Out, has smashed several box office records to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Inside Out 2 continues the journey of Riley, who is now a teenager and has some new emotions to deal with, including anxiety. The theme, storyline, and visuals of the film resonated well with the audience and critics, resulting in its phenomenal theatrical success.

Inside Out 2: Streaming Release Date and Platform

Inside Out 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 25th. This puts the streaming debut of the film over three months after its worldwide theatrical release on June 14th. You will need an active subscription to Disney+ to enjoy the film. The platform charges $7.99 a month for the basic plan.

Inside Out 2 follows teenager Riley, who is dealing with new emotions as she grows up. Her familiar emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—must learn to handle the changes in her teenage mind. In the sequel, new emotions are introduced, showing how complicated things get during adolescence. The story focuses on Riley as she faces challenges like friendships, figuring out who she is, and growing up.

Inside Out 2 is the Highest-Grossing Film of 2024

Made on a budget of $200 million, the movie has grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, surpassing the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Inside Out 2 currently also holds the records for being the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

In comparison to Inside Out 2, the first part collected over $858 million against a budget of $175 million. Helmed by debutant director Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 features the voices of Kensington Tallman as Riley, Amy Poehler as Joy, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Tony Hale as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

