After surpassing Jurassic World’s worldwide run, Inside Out 2 is closing in on the film’s stateside earnings to become the tenth highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Over the weekend, the animated blockbuster overtook Jurassic World, becoming the eighth-biggest film in global box office history. Having played in theatres for three months, Inside Out 2 is a few hundred thousand away from surpassing Jurassic World’s earnings at the domestic box office.

As of Monday, September 9, 2024, Inside Out 2 has raked in $651.96 million domestically and another $1.02 billion from overseas markets. Its cumulative global gross stands at $1.670 billion. This puts it just ahead of Jurassic World’s $1.669 billion lifetime haul.

Inside Out 2 is now the eighth biggest film in history behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.05 billion), Titanic ($2.2 billion), Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), and Avatar ($2.9 billion) on the global all-time list.

Considering the animated flick is on its last leg in theatres, it is unlikely it will overtake Spider-Man: No Way Home’s lifetime haul. So Inside Out 2’s ranking at the global box office chart is cemented at the eighth spot.

However, Inside Out 2, currently the No. 11 film at the domestic box office, is just over $340K shy of beating Jurassic World for the tenth spot. With $652.3 Million, Jurassic World ranks as the tenth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. With $651,966,719 in domestic earnings, the animated movie might close the gap by the end of the week, thus concluding its incredible run at the box office with another record.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

