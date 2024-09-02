Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Dethrones The Lion King To Become 9th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Inside Out 2 continues to rake in milestones over two months after its release. The Disney/Pixar animated film brought summer to a spectacular close by dethroning The Lion King from the coveted ninth spot in the list of biggest movies at the Worldwide box office.

Inside Out 2 crossed the $1 billion mark overseas last week, becoming the 12th film ever to pass the milestone. It also created history by becoming the only animation film to gross over $1 billion overseas. There are only 12 films in the overseas billion-dollar club.

In its eleventh weekend, Inside Out 2 ranked #11 in the list of films to cross the $1 billion mark overseas. It surpassed the lifetime $1.009 billion overseas earnings of The Fate of the Furious (2017) after grossing $7.1 million in its eleventh weekend, bringing the international total to $1.016 Billion.

The international take helped Inside Out 2 gross $1.666 billion worldwide including $650 million from the Domestic box office. The Kelsey Mann-directed flick has now overtaken 2019’s The Lion King to become the ninth biggest movie ever at the worldwide box office. The 2019 film made $1.662 billion worldwide. Inside Out 2 is swiftly closing in on Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion gross to become the eighth highest-grossing film ever.

The top 10 films At the Worldwide Box Office are now as follows (via The Numbers):

Avatar – $2.92 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.32 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Jurassic World – $1.67 billion The Lion King – $1.662 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.663 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

