Box Office: Despicable Me 4 To Mean Girls 2 - Take A Look At The Top 5 Comedy Films Of 2024 & Where They Stand Against 2023 Grossers

2024 was a great year for comedy movies, with multiple films, including Despicable Me 4, crossing the $500 Million mark. However, 2024 came in $1 billion lighter without a Barbie in their cards. 2023 was one of the best years for comedy movies, with hits like Barbie and The Super Mario Bros Movie leading the pack. Both films grossed over $1 billion.

With four months left before the end of the year, 2024 is coming up a bit short at the box office. However, things are looking up with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hitting theaters in the next few days (September 6). Tim Burton’s horror comedy is projected to rake over $100 million in the opening domestic weekend.

Comedy is frequently used as a sub-genre for multiple pictures, including Marvel films, to lighten the heavy plots. In this article, we have steered clear of the Marvel superhero franchise heavily laced with witticisms to distract viewers from the gore. Instead, we delve into films that pack more laughs than special effects. Nine months in, 2024 has already produced several comedic hits, such as Despicable Me 4, Mean Girls, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Despite some great releases, 2024 has earned over $1 billion less than 2023 comedy films. Things were off to a slow start at the beginning of the year in 2023, with films like Haunted Mansion and Cocaine Bear collectively earning over $200 million. However, summer releases took the genre to new heights. Barbie, a comedy film by Greta Gerwig, went on to gross $1.4 billion and became the highest-grossing comedy film of all time. It surpassed the 2011 hit Hangover Part II, which earned $586 Million.

The adventure comedy The Super Mario Bros Movie also killed it at the box office, grossing over $1 billion. Emma Roberts Poor Things, released at the year’s end, grossed more than $100 million. Comedy films in 2023 grossed over $ 3 Billion.

Let’s take a look at Top 5 comedy films of 2023.

Barbie – $1.4 Billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.3 Billion Poor Things – $117.6 Haunted Mansion – $117.4 Cocaine Bear – $88.3

Meanwhile, 2024 comedy films failed to echo the prior year’s success. None of the comedy releases passed the $1 billion mark. Despicable Me leads the pack with $887.6 million, followed by Kung Fu Panda, which earned over $500 million at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire earned a modest 201.8 Million. However, Ryan Reynolds’s big-budget action comedy The Fall Guy failed to impress, grossing less than $200 million. Mean Girls 2 set the ball rolling at the beginning of the year, making over $100 million against a budget of $18 million. 2023 comedy films grossed over $1.9 billion.

Let’s take a look at Top 5 comedy films of 2024.

Despicable Me 4 – $887.6 Kung Fu Panda – $548.3 Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire – 201.8 Million The Fall Guy – $180.3 Million Mean Girls 2 – $104.7 Million

