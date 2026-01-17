It’s been a week since Gerard Butler’s latest film, Greenland 2: Migration, the sequel to the 2020 apocalyptic survival thriller Greenland, hit the big screen. The film was reportedly produced on a budget of $90 million. Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, it would need to earn roughly $225 million worldwide to break even. However, as of now, the sequel has a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, which could raise concerns about whether the mixed critical reception will impact its long-term box-office legs.

Greenland 2: Migration has collected $12.7 million worldwide, with $10.7 million, around 85% of its total, coming from the North American market. This means it still needs approximately $212.3 million globally to reach its estimated break-even point, a target that appears difficult considering its current pace.

That said, the film is currently the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America so far, trailing only Primate ($14.6 million domestic), as per Box Office Mojo. At the same time, it’s steadily closing in on the North American total of an underrated crime drama led by former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, co-starring Greg Kinnear. We’re talking about the 2005 film The Matador. Here’s how much more Greenland 2: Migration needs to earn domestically to outgross it.

Greenland 2: Migration vs. The Matador – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Summary

North America: $10.7 million

International: $1.9 million

Worldwide: $12.6 million

The Matador – Box Office Summary

North America: $12.6 million

International: $4.8 million

Worldwide: $17.4 million

Based on the above figures, the Gerard Butler sequel is currently trailing the Pierce Brosnan-led crime drama by roughly $1.9 million at the North American box office. If Greenland 2: Migration maintains its current pace, it could overtake The Matador within the next few days.

How Far Is Greenland 2: Migration From The First Film?

The original film, Greenland (2020), did not receive a theatrical release in North America due to the pandemic. However, it still managed to collect $52.3 million internationally. Since Greenland didn’t get a North American theatrical release, its global total is essentially its international gross: $52.3 million

To outgross the first film in absolute global earnings, Greenland 2: Migration now needs to earn approximately $39.6 million more worldwide. Considering its current momentum and the stage of its ongoing theatrical run, the sequel is expected to surpass its predecessor in the coming weeks. The final verdict should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

More About Greenland 2: Migration

Set five years after a comet devastates much of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple North America Box Office: Previews Down 64% Compared To The Previous Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News