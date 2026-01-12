Greenland 2: Migration, the sequel to the 2020 apocalyptic survival thriller Greenland starring Gerard Butler, arrived in theaters on January 9, 2026. While the original boasts an impressive 78% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel currently sits at a more modest 58%. It remains to be seen whether the mixed reception will affect Greenland 2’s worldwide box office run.

However, comparing the two films’ global grosses isn’t entirely straightforward, since Greenland followed a different release strategy because of the pandemic. It premiered digitally in the U.S. while receiving theatrical releases in several international markets. Still, setting that caveat aside, here’s how much Greenland 2: Migration needs to earn to surpass the first film’s overall haul.

Greenland vs. Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Comparison

At the time of writing, Greenland 2: Migration has earned $8.5 million at the North American box office (as per Box Office Mojo), while its international figures are yet to be fully reported. By comparison, the first Greenland grossed $52.3 million in overseas markets.

Going purely by that benchmark, the sequel would need to earn around $52.3 million internationally to match its predecessor’s overseas haul and around $43.8 million overall globally. With Gerard Butler’s proven box office pull and a wider theatrical rollout this time around, Greenland 2 could potentially reach that mark, though a clearer picture should emerge in the coming weeks as more overseas numbers roll in.

Greenland 2: Migration – Budget

According to Deadline, Greenland 2: Migration reportedly cost $90 million to produce, with an additional $20 million spent on P&A (Prints & Advertising). This puts its total spend at around $110 million, and it remains to be seen when the sequel can potentially clear that mark at the box office before it begins moving into profitable territory.

Greenland 2: Migration – Plot & Storyline

Set five years after a comet devastates much of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration – Official Trailer

