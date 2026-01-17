Ralph Fiennes starrer 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple might not be able to create as many fireworks as the 2025 film, 28 Years Later. It has collected decent numbers at the box office in North America from the Thursday reviews. It is less than half of 28 Years Later’s Thursday previews. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple records the best score on Rotten Tomatoes

For the unversed, The Bone Temple has registered the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 94% on the aggregate site, which is significantly more than 2025’s 28 Years Later. 28 Days Later scored 87%, followed by 28 Weeks Later, which received 73% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s Thursday preview collection at the domestic box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple collected $2.1 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. It is more than The Monkey’s $1.9 million and Smile’s $2 million Thursday previews collection.

How does it stack up against 28 Years Later?

It has also been reported that 28 Years Later collected $5.8 million from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. Therefore, The Bone Temple’s collection is 64% less than the Thursday previews collection of its predecessor. This also signals an underwhelming opening weekend in comparison to the 2025 flick.

Projected opening weekend update

Initially, The Bone Temple was tracking to earn more than $20 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. But it has dropped from that range. According to the report, Ralph Fiennes‘ film is now tracking to earn between $12 million and $17 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It will thus fail to surpass the $30 million debut of 28 Years Later. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released in North America on January 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

