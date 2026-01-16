James Cameron helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash, was one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2025. It has been swaying us with its strong box office performance. However, it is still millions away from being the top-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 worldwide. To achieve this feat, the sci-fi saga must beat Zootopia 2. Scroll below to find out how much more the sci-fi saga needs to dethrone Zootopia 2 as the top-grossing 2025 Hollywood release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash at the worldwide box office

This is the third installment in the Avatar franchise helmed by James Cameron. It is making headlines with its collections as it continues to rule the domestic rankings. Cameron’s movie has collected $1.7 million on its 4th Wednesday at the domestic box office, down 41.2% from its third Wednesday, bringing the domestic total to $348.7 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Avatar: Fire and Ash is crossing $350 million mark, and the domestic haul of Superman is 2025’s 4th highest-grossing release. At the overseas box office, the sci-fi magnum opus has collected $888.3 million to date, and it will cross $900 million this weekend. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash is $1.23 billion. It is the third Hollywood film of 2025 to cross the $1 billion worldwide milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $348.7 million

International – $888.3 million

Worldwide – $1.23 billion

How much more does Avatar 3 need to beat Zootopia 2?

Zootopia 2 is the No. 1 ranking Hollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It has amassed $1.65 billion at the worldwide box office so far and is still going strong overseas, especially in China. Now, Avatar 3 is close to the worldwide collection of Zootopia 2. The gap is narrowing by the day.

Advertisement

Avatar: Fire and Ash is just $420 million away from catching up to Zootopia 2’s $1.65 billion global haul. Avatar 3 is a tentpole movie; earning another $420 million worldwide is no big deal for the film. If it surpasses Zootopia 2, Avatar 3 will hold the No. 1 spot among 2025’s Hollywood releases at the worldwide box office. James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Must Read: James Cameron Worldwide Box Office: How Much More He Needs To Beat Steven Spielberg & Become The Top-Grossing Director

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News