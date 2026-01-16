28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been released in North America today. From exhibitors to industry analysts, everyone is eager for the film’s opening weekend. The 2025 installment, 28 Years Later, released after over 1.5 decades, recorded the franchise’s biggest opening weekend. Now, to earn the biggest debut in the franchise, this 2026 sci-fi horror must surpass its predecessor. But can you guess the opening-weekend collection for 28 Years Later? Scroll below to find out.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s projected opening weekend at the domestic box office

The film opened in UK theaters a few days ago and received insane reviews from critics. They have been raving about it across social media. Based on Deadline’s report, The Bone Temple is expecting a decent opening of over $20 million at the North American box office. However, the media outlet has not revealed the exact range. With that, this Ralph Fiennes-starrer will record the biggest opening weekend of 2026.

How much does it need to record the franchise’s biggest opening weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, 28 Years Later, released in 2025, recorded the franchise’s biggest opening weekend with a $30.00 million debut. The film delivered a strong opening thanks to a mix of nostalgia, smart positioning, and renewed relevance—last year was also a good year for horror. Also, the film was released years after the previous film, 28 Weeks Later, and the franchise benefited from the long-simmering anticipation.

It has been reported that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is expected to earn $20 million+ on its opening weekend, but if it lands anywhere below $30 million, it will fail to achieve its goal of the biggest debut in the franchise. It must earn more than $30 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend to emerge as the biggest opening weekend in the series.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the 28 Days Later films at the domestic box office

28 Years Later (2025) – $30.00 million 28 Days Later (2002) – $10.06 million 28 Weeks Later (2007) – $9.8 million

Thus, currently 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is tracking to record the second biggest opening weekend in the franchise history.

What is the film about?

The story follows Dr. Kelson as he is drawn into a shocking new relationship with world-altering consequences. At the same time, Spike’s fateful encounter with Jimmy Crystal spirals into a nightmare he can’t escape. Ralph Fiennes, Jack O Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry starrer 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released in North America on January 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 27: Edges Closer To Surpassing This Key Milestone & Superman’s Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News