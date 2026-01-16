Hugh Jackman is a multifaceted Hollywood actor, and The Greatest Showman is one of his most popular movies outside Marvel. His latest musical biography, Song Sung Blue, is holding steady at the box office, but how does it stack up against his 2017 film, The Greatest Showman? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Song Sung Blue’s box office collection in North America on its day 4

Hugh Jackman’s musical drama landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected $493k at the box office in North America on its third Wednesday. The film declined by 36.6% from last Wednesday when it collected $777k at the domestic box office. The film is holding steady at the box office and is running across 2,262 theaters in North America. The film completed 21 days in cinemas and has collected $32.89 million domestically so far.

Song Sung Blue vs The Greatest Showman at the domestic box office

Both Song Sung Blue and The Greatest Showman belong to the same genre: biography and musical drama. The Greatest Showman was released in 2017 and was critically acclaimed and commercially successful, earning multiple accolades. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, This is Me. For the unversed, the 2017 flick is a heavily fictionalized depiction of the life of PT Barnum, a showman and entertainer who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus and its star attractions.

The Greatest Showman collected $174.34 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Song Sung Blue is over $141 million away from the domestic haul of The Greatest Showman. Jackman’s 2025 release needs a 430% jump at the domestic box office to beat The Greatest Showman, Jackman‘s other musical biography. The 2025 film might not surpass the 2017 film, but that does not imply it is a box-office failure.

More about the film

Craig Brewer-helmed biographical musical drama film is lauded by everyone for its content and the performances. Song Sung Blue, released on Christmas, 2025, collected $9.5 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the film’s domestic box office total, the worldwide collection is $42.46 million.

Box office summary

North America – $32.9 million

International – $9.5 million

Worldwide – $42.4 million

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

