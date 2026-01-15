Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s musical biopic Song Sung Blue is moving closer to a notable box office moment, as the film now stands on the edge of surpassing the biggest promotional musical release of 2025, a title backed by one of the most dominant pop stars in the world right now. Based on Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name, the film has shown steady strength in the United States, even while overseas markets have offered a far weaker response, adding pressure to its financial climb.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Performance So Far

Song Sung Blue is currently playing in 2,262 theaters across the US and has collected $32.4 million at the domestic box office (till January 13, 2026) so far against a production budget of $30 million. The movie’s international earnings remain modest at $9.5 million (as last reported), pushing the worldwide total to $41.9 million (via Box Office Mojo), a figure that highlights the gap between domestic interest and global turnout.

Song Sung Blue Box Office Summary

Domestic – $32.4 million

International – $9.5 million

Worldwide – $41.9 million

Christmas Release Helps Maintain Top Ten Box Office Presence

Released on Christmas Day, the musical biopic has stayed among the top 10 performing films in the US throughout its theatrical run. Strong holiday attendance helped the film post daily earnings above the million-dollar mark for 11 consecutive days after release. Many of those days were driven by the Christmas to New Year corridor, yet the consistency remains notable given the crowded release calendar. Weekend performance has also stayed steady, with all three opening weekends crossing the million mark comfortably, including $3.1 million during the third weekend.

Box Office Comparison With Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Song Sung Blue is nearing the domestic total of Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, the promotional musical film that dominated headlines earlier this year. The Taylor Swift release earned $34 million domestically and surged to $50 million worldwide, reaching that global figure within only three days. The film featured the music video for The Fate of Ophelia along with lyric videos from the same album, helping drive rapid turnout.

Song Sung Blue now trails that domestic figure by only $1.6 million, an achievable margin given its recent pace. Reaching the estimated $75 million break-even point, however, remains unlikely. Yet surpassing the year’s biggest promotional musical film in domestic terms would still mark a meaningful achievement for a traditional musical biopic navigating a challenging theatrical market.

Song Sung Blue: Plot & Storyline

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, while he portrays her husband, Mike. Their journey through music and marriage forms the emotional center of the film. The cast also includes Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi. This project marks Brewer’s first feature since Coming 2 America in 2021 and brings Jackman back into the world of musicals nearly a decade after The Greatest Showman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Surpassing This MonsterVerse Film’s $520M+ Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News