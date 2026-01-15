On the verge of completing four weeks in theaters, Avatar: Fire and Ash has now grossed $1.235 billion worldwide, having already outperformed Iron Man 3 ($1.216 billion), Minions ($1.159 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.155 billion). With this feat, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel has cracked the top 30 highest-grossing films of all time globally.

However, on the 2025 worldwide box office chart, Fire and Ash is still trailing Zootopia 2, which currently leads with a massive $1.657 billion worldwide total. It remains to be seen whether the latest Avatar installment can bridge the current $421.7 million gap before its theatrical run comes to an end.

At the North American box office, Fire and Ash currently ranks as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025, though it is expected to climb further in the coming days. On the all-time domestic charts, the film has already secured a place in the top 100 highest-grossing titles and is now targeting a spot in the all-time top 50 (Box Office Mojo).

With a current domestic total of $347 million, the James Cameron-directed blockbuster has already surpassed Thor: Love and Thunder ($343.3 million). The film is now closing in on the North American totals of two James Gunn-directed superhero titles – the 2025 Superman reboot and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here’s how much Avatar: Fire and Ash still needs to earn domestically to outgross them.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Superman & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash compares with two James Gunn-directed superhero films at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $347 million

International: $888.3 million

Worldwide: $1.235 billion

Now, let’s see how the Superman reboot and the third Guardians film performed at the domestic box office:

Superman (2025): $354.2 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: $359 million

Based on these figures, Fire and Ash is currently behind Superman by around $7.2 million and trails Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by roughly $12 million in North America. Considering its strong hold at the box office, James Cameron’s sci-fi epic is expected to overtake both titles in the coming days.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Delivers An Impressive 4th Tuesday Domestically

At the North American box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $2.6 million on its fourth Tuesday, witnessing only a 42.6% drop compared to the previous Tuesday, despite losing 135 screens on Friday. For comparison, the original Avatar dipped by 30.9% on its fourth Tuesday, while The Way of Water saw a much steeper decline of 56.9%, highlighting the excellent hold Fire and Ash continues to show in its fourth week. (Source: Luiz Fernando)

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

