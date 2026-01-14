The Housemaid has emerged as Sydney Sweeney’s biggest hit at the domestic box office, a remarkable achievement for the actress. The film has also surpassed the domestic haul of Freakier Friday, taking another step closer to a major milestone at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been holding strongly at the box office, and despite the newcomers, it is in the top 5. The R-rated thriller has been well-received by viewers and is becoming a surprise hit at the box office, helping Lionsgate end its losing streak.

How much has the film earned domestically after 25 days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Housemaid collected a solid $1 million on its 4th Monday at the domestic box office. It has been showing great strength at the North American box office, with a decline of only 37.8% since last Monday. It has reached a cumulative total of $94.9 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Freakier Friday domestically, inching closer to the $100 million milestone

The Sydney Sweeney starrer has surpassed the domestic haul of Freakier Friday. Lindsay Lohan starrer Freakier Friday was released in mid-2025 and collected $94.18 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. The R-rated thriller has surpassed the domestic haul and is inching closer to the $100 million milestone.

The Housemaid is less than $5 million away from hitting the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. It will soon surpass the $97.9 million domestic haul of Dog Man as well. The Sydney Sweeney starrer has collected over $98.3 million at the overseas box office. Adding that to the film’s domestic collection, the worldwide total of the R-rated thriller is $193.2 million. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer The Housemaid was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $94.9 million

International – $98.3 million

Worldwide – $193.2 million

