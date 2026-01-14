Angel Studios’ faith-driven animation David continues to hold an impressive run for the genre, keeping a firm grip on US audiences even as the calendar moves well past Christmas and New Year. The film remains visible in a crowded box office environment, still playing across 2,475 theaters after giving up 425 screens last weekend, a sign of durability rarely seen for faith-based animation at this stage.

David Box Office Performance So Far

The movie’s global earnings now stand at $75.5 million, with the US carrying nearly the entire weight of that total. Domestic grosses account for 99.4% of the worldwide figure, translating to $75 million earned in 24 days. Overseas returns remain minimal, with approximately $ 450K collected from a limited release across three markets, underscoring how strongly the film’s appeal is centered at home.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $75 million

International – $450,000

Worldwide – $75.5 million

Latest Weekend Performance Shows Expected Decline

The latest weekend added $2.9 million, delivering a per-theater average of $1,205, per Box Office Mojo. The drop came in at 61.2% compared to the previous weekend’s holiday-fueled $7.6 million, a decline that reflects the post-holiday slowdown rather than a sudden loss of interest. Even with that slide, the film’s hold remains notable given the competitive landscape.

Fourth Weekend Ranking Among Faith-Based Animation

The domestic three-day numbers from the most recent frame secured David the second-biggest fourth weekend ever for a faith-based animated release. The film surpassed The King of Kings, which earned $1.7 million in its fourth weekend, while trailing behind The Prince of Egypt, which grossed $6.1 million in its fourth frame.

David Final Domestic Outlook & Budget Reality

Current earnings trends suggest David could close its domestic run near the $80 million mark. Meanwhile, the financial context adds a tougher angle to the story, as the production budget reportedly stands close to $61 million. Despite strong audience loyalty and an extended run, the final outcome still points toward an overall box office flop.

David Movie Plot

David continues the story from Young David. He is a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and fighter chosen to be Israel’s future king. He faces the giant Philistine Goliath and shows his people that real strength comes not from being king, but from having faith, courage, and freedom.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

