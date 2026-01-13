The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 is unbothered by Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office in China. As the film steadily approaches becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China, it has achieved another milestone in the region over the weekend. The film has registered a strong collection at the Chinese box office in its seventh three-day weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film showcases the power of animated movies once again. Its predecessor had a good run at the box office, and luckily, this sequel has also lived up to that mark and exceeded it. For example, Wicked: For Good’s performance is weaker than Wicked at the box office, and this is a common occurrence in many franchises. However, the Zootopia series has managed to survive, and its sequel is doing exceptionally well. It might be because it is an animated sequel.

Records the biggest 7th weekend ever for Hollywood movies in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $7 million on its 7th weekend at the box office in China. It is at #1 at the Chinese box office even after 47 days. The film dropped by 60% from last weekend and collected $2.6 million on its 7th Sunday over 88k screenings. Therefore, the Disney sequel has recorded the biggest 7th weekend ever for Hollywood films at the box office in China.

Just $15 million away from surpassing Avengers: Endgame

It has also been revealed that after 47 days, the total collection of Zootopia 2 in China has reached $617.9 million cume. It is just $15 million away from surpassing the total collection of Avengers: Endgame in China, making it the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film. The MCU blockbuster collected $632.1 million in its lifetime in China. The Zootopia sequel will eventually surpass it as the top-grossing Hollywood film of all time. It had collected $345k in pre-sales for yesterday.

More about the film

In North America, the animated sequel has reached a cumulative total of $378.7 million and is now chasing the $400 million milestone. Internationally, the film’s box office total stands at $1.27 billion, bringing the worldwide cume to $1.65 billion. It will soon surpass Inside Out 2 as the highest-grossing Hollywood animation ever.

