Disney has always sold magic, talking animals, and singing furniture, but hidden behind those sparkles, they once slipped in some things that would definitely not pass the vibe test today. Over the years, viewers have spotted some unusual items that somehow managed to float through the gates of the happiest place on earth. It includes racist jokes, odd stereotypes, and eyebrow-raising imagery quietly sat next to talking mice and wishing stars.

Now, for a company built on dreams and childhood delight, some of those dreams felt a bit strange in daylight.

Disney Warnings Help, But Do Not Change Everything

Thankfully, both times and minds changed, and Disney eventually replaced some old questionable moments with warnings and disclaimers. Now, before certain movies begin, a serious message pops up telling you that what you are about to see comes from a different time. No fairy dust for that one. It may not be magical, but at least it is honest. After all, tiny humans pick up everything they see, even if a parrot in a hat starts teaching them outdated ideas; there might be trouble at snack time.

The Three Things Disney Will Never Allow

So naturally, you would expect Disney to set firm rules on what directors absolutely cannot include in their films. You might think offensive stereotypes are the first item on that list, or outdated portrayals. Maybe some ancient cartoon foolishness. But no. When filmmaker David Lowery signed on to direct Pete’s Dragon, he learned the real rule book, and it was shorter than a baby squirrel’s wishlist.

According to Ain’t It Cool, Lowery revealed that Disney movies are officially banned from showing three specific things. Not twenty, not ten. Just three – No beheadings, no impalement, and lastly, no smoking. That is it. Not a word about racism or violence or anything that makes your grandma clutch her pearls, but only beheadings, impalement, and a single puff of cigarette smoke. Now it seems Mickey (as in Mickey Mouse) would apparently rather swing a sword than a cigarette.

Disney Is More Worried About Cigarettes Than Talking Dragons

To be fair, seeing someone get beheaded in a Pixar movie would be slightly distracting, and impalement is definitely not the best way to start a family film night. But smoking? Well! That surprised even Lowery. He said he remembered watching Pinocchio turn bright tomato red while puffing on a giant cigar, and it was that smoky moment that stuck with him more than any song or donkey transformation. He thought it was iconic, but Disney now thinks it is illegal.

And how about that caterpillar in Alice in Wonderland puffing away like he owned an underwater lounge? That guy was practically a fog machine. Disney once loved smoke so much that it animated it in swirls. However, now it treats it like a villain more dangerous than Maleficent.

Disney’s Strange But Firm Rule Book

So while Disney cartoon characters can still cast spells, battle dragons, or threaten global tide patterns with poor ocean management, they absolutely cannot light up a cigarette, lose a head, or get stabbed through the torso. Those are the sacred three forbidden things. Everything else, well, let the magic take its course.

Because in the world of Disney, beheading a villain is horrifying, impaling a hero is unthinkable, but a cheeky cigarette is apparently the most dangerous thing of all.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 5: Beats Frozen 2 $125M Scoring The 2nd Biggest Thanksgiving Debut Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News