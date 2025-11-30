Thanksgiving in the United States has turned into a grand tradition of movies, popcorn, and packed theaters. People step away from their daily grind and step into the festive mood, some with family, some alone, but all with the same goal of diving into that cinematic escape. It is not only a treat for the audience but also a jackpot window for film studios, as the five-day Thanksgiving weekend often decides who rules the holiday season.

Now, there is one movie that ended up doing more than ruling, and it owned the Thanksgiving box office and slipped quietly into holiday history without playing loud drums.

The Unseen Thanksgiving Box Office Champion

Many would expect a superhero flick or a dramatic Oscar-hungry giant, but what took the crown was a Disney animated sequel that walked into theaters without too much noise and walked out with a record.

The movie is Moana 2. Yes, the sequel to the beloved animated film became the biggest Thanksgiving box office winner of all time, beating some heavy names without blinking. Released on November 27, it opened with an astounding domestic collection of $57.8 million. The movie wasted no time, and on Thanksgiving Day itself, it soared to $27.7 million (per Box Office Mojo), proving it was not in the mood to slow down.

A Five-Day Record That Shocked Everyone

The real headline arrived when the five-day Thanksgiving holiday tally came in. Moana 2 earned a mammoth $225.4 million across the long weekend. It comfortably smashed the previous Thanksgiving record held by Frozen 2, which had made $125 million in that same frame. Though Moana 2 did fall short of Frozen 2’s worldwide mark of $1.4 billion, nobody could deny its dominance of the Thanksgiving battlefield. Its worldwide run eventually crossed a billion dollars, which is no small feat for an animated story that captured hearts, islands, and ticket counters.

The Biggest Thanksgiving Box Office Ever

Moana 2’s competition was no cupcake either. Wicked and Gladiator 2 were also playing their cards in theatres and were expected to give a tough fight. But Moana 2 sailed ahead, both literally and figuratively, leaving them in its wake as families poured into theaters for singing, sea, and storytelling. The movie’s charm, along with a perfect festive release timing, made it unstoppable.

The year 2024 turned out to be more than special at the box office. Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator 2, and a string of other attractive releases helped the five-day Thanksgiving box office reach a total of $422 million, making it the biggest Thanksgiving weekend ever in history. It is safe to say that the record did not get broken, but was completely shattered.

Breaking The Previous Holiday Record

For years, 2018 held this crown with its strong $315.6 million, per Screenrant. Ralph Breaks the Internet, Creed II, Fantastic Beasts, The Grinch, Bohemian Rhapsody, and others helped create that mark. The highest grosser then had reached only $84.7 million, but when Moana 2 came with its $221 million strength, it swept Ralph aside like a digital wave and made the old record look small.

The 2024 Thanksgiving box office not only beat 2018, but it also nearly made a $100 million leap forward. Moana 2 led the way, proving that records do not always belong to giants. Sometimes they belong to a girl, a canoe, and a story carried by the ocean.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

