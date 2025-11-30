Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, the second adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel, is now in its third week in theaters. Like several other releases, the dystopian action thriller has enjoyed a Black Friday season boost at the North American box office. It grossed $1.4 million on its third Friday, marking a 16.2% drop despite a significant 785-theater reduction.

Having already crossed the $50 million worldwide milestone, the film has earned approximately $31.9 million in North America, with the remaining $21.3 million coming from international markets. After surpassing the domestic totals of several 2025 titles, including Smurfs, Flight Risk, and Warfare, the Glen Powell-led film is now closing in on the North American earnings of another 2025 dystopian thriller – Francis Lawrence’s survival film The Long Walk, based on the 1979 Stephen King novel. Here’s how much more The Running Man needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

The Running Man vs. The Long Walk – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Running Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $31.9 million

International: $21.3 million

Worldwide: $53.2 million

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

North America: $35.2 million

International: $27.9 million

Worldwide: $63.1 million

Based on the above numbers, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man adaptation still trails the other Stephen King film adaptation by approximately $3.3 million domestically. Given its current momentum, The Running Man is expected to surpass The Long Walk’s North American total in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear soon.

How Close Is The Running Man’s Domestic Total to the 1987 Adaptation

The 1987 adaptation of The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, earned $38.1 million at the domestic box office. With a current North American total of $31.9 million, the 2025 film is still behind the first movie by approximately $6.2 million. At its current pace, The Running Man (2025) is expected to surpass the 1987 film’s domestic total before the end of its theatrical run. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Running Man All About?

Directed by Edgar Wright, the sci-fi action thriller is set in a near-future and follows a man (Glen Powell) who is forced to participate in a deadly reality TV show called The Running Man. In this brutal game, survival itself becomes entertainment, as contestants must run for their lives while being hunted by professional killers for the amusement of a global audience.

The Running Man – Official Trailer

