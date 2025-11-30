Zootopia 2 is making headlines all over with its extraordinary box office collection during the opening weekend. In China, it has set a new benchmark, surpassing Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame for a record single-day gross for non-Chinese movies at the Chinese box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

Zootopia is definitely the biggest Hollywood film at the Chinese box office. The animated sequel has become the only animation besides Ne Zha 2 in history to collect over $100 million in a single day. The pre-sales are also insane, and the exhibitors are benefiting from this outstanding performance.

Beats Avengers: Endgame’s single-day gross in China to set a new record

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avengers: Endgame held the record for the biggest single-day gross ever for non-Chinese movies in China. Zootopia 2 has beaten that record with its $104.6 million collection on Saturday. It has witnessed an insane 162.8% surge from Thursday. It has beaten Avengers: Endgame’s $79 million pure Wednesday opening day in China and its $97.5 million pure Friday opening day in North America.

The Zootopia sequel has recorded the second-biggest single-day gross worldwide. Only Avengers: Endgame’s $109.3 million first Saturday in North America stands above this in Hollywood’s record books.

2nd animated movie to gross $100 million in a single day!

Ne Zha 2, released earlier this year, is the only animated movie in cinematic history to gross over $100 million in a single day. Now, the Zootopia sequel has joined Ne Zha 2 in achieving this feat. It will be another mega sensation after Ne Zha 2 and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

More about its box office collection in China

In just four days, Zootopia 2 has collected $198.5 million at the Chinese box office. Therefore, it has already surpassed F9’s $136.1 million opening weekend and is beating Avengers: Infinity War‘s $200.5 million opening weekend collections in China. It has recorded $29 million in pre-sales for today and is playing a record 375k screenings in China.

The film is targeting a $205 million to $220 million three-day opening weekend and a $260 million to $275 million five-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. It will be the 2nd biggest opening for Hollywood, only below Avengers: Endgame‘s $330.5 million 5-day opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

