The North American theaters are very busy this week with two tsunamis, Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good, earning the biggest domestic shares. But Predator: Badlands is holding strong at the North American box office and is also benefiting from the holiday boost. It has registered the biggest 4th Friday ever, featuring the Predator at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, this is the biggest hit so far in the main franchise. Still needs a few more million to beat Alien vs Predator as the overall highest-grossing in the main and the crossover franchise. The Elle Fanning starrer is now fighting to achieve its break-even target, which is still around $100 million away from its current worldwide collection.

Records the biggest 4th Friday ever for any film featuring Predator at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Predator: Badlands collected $1.8 million on Black Friday, marking a 5.5% increase from the previous Friday, which was not holiday-boosted. It has been revealed that the movie has registered the biggest 4th Friday ever for any film featuring Predator, despite losing 350 theaters on Thursday in North America. The film has surpassed Alien vs Predator’s $605k to achieve this feat. After 22 days, the sci-fi adventure film has reached a cumulative total of $ 82 million at the domestic box office.

How much is the film projected to earn on its 4th three-day weekend in North America?

The Predator movie is projected to earn between $4 million and $5 million at the domestic box office. It will remain in the domestic top five rankings this weekend as well. With that, the film will inch closer to the $90 million mark at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

The film has earned over $165.6 million at the worldwide box office. It has collected $83.6 million internationally. Predator: Badlands is the #22 highest-grossing film of the year, aiming for the $200 million milestone worldwide. The Elle Fanning-starrer was released on November 7.

Box office summary

North America – $82.0 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $165.6 million

