Predator: Killer of Killers marks a fresh and exciting chapter in the Predator franchise. Director Dan Trachtenberg has carved out a special place for himself with this series. During the pandemic, his prequel Prey landed straight on Hulu and won strong praise, making many wonder how it might have fared in theaters.

Trachtenberg has now pushed the story further by quietly creating a third Predator movie, an animated anthology called Predator: Killer of Killers, which also premiered on Hulu this week.

Predator: Killer of Killers Scores Top Ratings On Rotten Tomatoes

This new film earned a remarkable 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, topping the franchise charts, and a 90% audience score. These numbers outshine Prey’s 74% audience approval and even beat the original 1987 Predator movie’s 87% score. Critics have noted that, despite being animated, Killer of Killers boasts some of the most stunning visuals the franchise has seen so far.

Dan Trachtenberg’s Unique Storytelling Across Three Chapters

According to Collider, the film is structured in three parts, each exploring battles between Predators and humans throughout history. While Prey was a mostly quiet, 18th-century story told from a Native American point of view, this anthology takes a broader approach by showing the creature’s violent encounters across time. Trachtenberg, known for his debut with 10 Cloverfield Lane, keeps the franchise fresh by blending new formats and storytelling styles.

Dan Trachtenberg’s Next Big Projects

Looking ahead, Trachtenberg’s next project, Predator: Badlands, is set to hit theaters in November. Unlike Prey, Badlands takes place in the future and stars Elle Fanning in the lead role. This upcoming film will be the sixth official installment in the Predator series, following the original Arnold Schwarzenegger classic from 1987 and the mixed reactions to the Alien vs. Predator crossovers of the 2000s. For now, fans can catch Predator: Killer of Killers streaming on Hulu and get ready for the theatrical release of Badlands later this year.

Meanwhile, he will also dip his toes into another major franchise. The filmmaker is set to direct an episode of the highly-awaited fifth and final season of Netflix’s popular series Stranger Things. While not much is disclosed, fans are already excited to see Trachtenberg’s work in the show.

