Prepare to sharpen your blades and prepare for some serious intergalactic hunting, because Predator: Badlands is coming to the big screen! After the surprise success of Prey in 2022, which gave the Predator franchise a much-needed shot of adrenaline, this standalone movie looks to continue that momentum.

Set in an entirely new environment, Badlands promises to push the limits of the franchise while offering a fresh take on the terrifying alien hunter. From the jungles of South America to the futuristic landscapes we’ve seen in previous films, the Predator is coming to a whole new battleground this time. Will it be enough to secure the alien hunter’s place in pop culture once again? Buckle up, because things are about to get wild!

Predator: Badlands Release Date

Predator: Badlands is gearing up to make its way to theaters, bringing all the action! The much-anticipated standalone movie was officially confirmed in February 2024, much to the excitement of fans who were left craving more after the success of Prey. With director Dan Trachtenberg returning to the helm and co-writer Patrick Aison, Badlands promises to deliver the same intense, thrilling vibes that made Prey a surprise hit.

Fans expecting another streaming release like Prey will be in for a treat, as Badlands is slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025 (via USA Today). It will step into the spotlight once held by the troubled Blade reboot. Get ready to watch the Predator on the big screen once again—this time, it’s all about the cinematic experience!

Does Predator: Badlands Have A Confirmed Cast Yet?

The cast of Predator: Badlands is still shrouded in mystery, but we know one thing: it will be a star-studded adventure. Elle Fanning, known for her brilliant role in The Great, will take on the role of Thia, a Weyland-Yutani android with a twist. In a surprising move, Thia won’t be squaring off against the deadly Predator this time. She’ll be teaming up with one!

Fanning’s character will form an unlikely alliance with an outcast Predator named Dek, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (Red, White & Brass). Dek’s journey in Badlands is one of redemption, as he seeks to prove himself after being cast out of Predator society. But why was he exiled?

That’s still a secret! What we do know is that this isn’t your typical Predator showdown. The alliance between Thia and Dek signals a fresh direction for the franchise, leaving fans on the edge of their seats wondering how this outcast duo will navigate the deadly world of the Predators. The clash between new alliances and old rivalries will make Badlands a unique addition to the beloved series!

Predator: Badlands Potential Plot

The Predator franchise is at its best when it reminds us of the endless possibilities for intergalactic hunting, and Predator: Badlands embraces that beautifully. Set on a mysterious, remote planet, the film follows Dek, an outcast Predator on a mission to prove himself worthy of rejoining his own people. Unlike previous films in which the Predators were the primary threat, this time Dek is the one hunting down dangerous creatures, and humans are hardly his biggest concern. As Dek stalks his prey, he’s forced to confront terrifying monsters that make the usual prey look like simple targets.

The plot takes a turn when Thia, an android from Weyland-Yutani, enters the scene. Her reasons for helping Dek remain murky, but her decision to join forces with an outcast Predator sets the stage for some unexpected alliances. Is she simply aiding him out of duty, or does she have a hidden agenda?

The trailer hints at yet another formidable Predator on the hunt for Dek, suggesting a possible power struggle between the Predators themselves. The stakes are higher than ever, with Dek caught between proving his worth to his kind and surviving the deadly creatures of the planet. Badlands is shaping up to be a wild ride that pushes the boundaries of the Predator saga, blending new dynamics, powerful monsters, and interspecies tension into a whole new adventure.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

The Predator: Badlands trailer, released in April 2025, kicks off with eerie narration from Thia and a glimpse into a Predator’s trophy room, setting the tone for the chaos ahead. We’re treated to intense action sequences: a military army, monstrous plants, and a colossal Predator towering over the carnage. Thia’s android reveal adds intrigue as she teams up with outcast Dek. The trailer wraps up with a fierce showdown between Dek and one of the planet’s deadly creatures, definitely setting up for some wild hunts!

