The Running Man is a Stephen King adaptation that is experiencing an underwhelming box office run. The film earned below the tracking range, making it more difficult for it to pick up pace now. It still needs a major jump at the box office to just recover its huge budget. The dystopian thriller is expected to flop at the theaters. Keep scrolling to know how much more it needs to recover its budget.

The movie is directed by Edgar Wright, and it is reportedly his most expensive film. The cast includes Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin. It received mixed reviews, not strong enough to save it from becoming a commercial failure.

The Running Man at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Running Man collected just $5.7 million at the domestic box office on its second weekend. It declined by 65.3% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. The movie collected $773k on its second Monday, with a decline of 22.9% from the previous Monday. The domestic total of the film hits $27.7 million. Internationally, the movie collected $21.3 million after eleven days, bringing the worldwide total to $49.04 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $27.7 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $49.0 million

The Running Man needs over 124% jump just to recover its budget

According to media reports, The Running Man was made on a massive budget of $110 million. It puts the movie in a highly budgeted group. Glen Powell’s film needs more than $50 million to recover its budget, which is a massive 124.5% leap from its current box office collection. Reaching the break-even point is out of reach for this Stephen King adaptation. For the uninitiated, reaching the break-even target requires approximately $275 million. To hit the break-even target, the dystopian thriller needs a 461% jump at the worldwide box office.

What is the film about?

The story follows Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a desperate father in a near-future society who enters The Running Man, a deadly TV competition where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted for the nation’s entertainment. As he becomes an unexpected fan favorite, Ben’s fight to stay alive turns into a challenge against the ruthless showrunner Dan Killian (Josh Brolin) and a system addicted to watching him fall. The Running Man was released on November 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Worldwide Box Office Projection: Poised for a Mammoth Debut, Tracking To Earn $250M+ On Its Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News