Predator: Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg’s latest installment in the Predator franchise, is now in its fourth week in theaters. Having already completed an impressive three-week run, the film has earned $165.7 million worldwide and currently ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing releases of 2025. Badlands now needs to earn around $11.7 million more to outgross Alien vs. Predator ($177.4 million), the current top-grossing entry in the Predator franchise, as per Box Office Mojo.

As of now, the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner is $36.5 million shy of the global earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another ($202.2 million). As it continues its global box office run, the sci-fi actioner is also just inches away from surpassing an acclaimed Oscar-nominated comedy-drama starring George Clooney and Vera Farmiga. Yes, we’re talking about the 2009 film Up in the Air. Here’s how much Predator: Badlands needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Up in the Air – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $82 million

International: $83.6 million

Worldwide: $165.7 million

Up in the Air – Box Office Summary

North America: $83.8 million

International: $83 million

Worldwide: $166.8 million

Based on the above numbers, the latest Predator entry is currently trailing the George Clooney-starrer by roughly $1.1 million in worldwide earnings. Given its momentum, Predator: Badlands is expected to outgross Up in the Air within the next few days.

Predator: Badlands Has Crossed Its Budget, Still Short of Box Office Break-Even

The film was produced on an estimated budget of $105 million, excluding marketing expenses. Although it has already crossed its production cost, it still needs to earn around $262.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means Predator: Badlands is currently about $96.8 million short of reaching its break-even target, according to the above figures.

Predator: Badlands – Plot & Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

