Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk is tiptoeing towards yet another significant feat as it gears up to beat yet another movie based on the author’s work. The 2025 release surpassed King’s most popular movie adaptation, The Shining. It is one of the top 50 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has achieved its break-even target at the box office and is now counting profits. This is a dystopian survival thriller directed by Francis Lawrence based on a novel of the same name. It is holding its ground firmly amid the multiple films running in theaters with far bigger budgets than Lawrence’s movie.

The Long Walk’s box office collection worldwide

The Long Walk has lost 553 theaters in North America and is currently running in 651 screens only. The horror movie collected $402K on its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office, bringing the domestic total to $34.8 million. Compared to big-budget films, little to no has been invested in its promotion, so the film is performing underwhelmingly at the overseas box office. The worldwide collection of the film crossed the $50 million mark and now stands at $53.56 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $34.8 million

International – $18.7 million

Worldwide – $53.5 million

On track to surpass The Mist to become the 15th highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation worldwide

According to The Numbers, The Long Walk is the 17th highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation worldwide. Meanwhile, The Mist, one of the underrated film adaptations of King’s novel, is in the 15th rank. The 2025 movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing The Mist’s worldwide haul and achieving the 15th rank. For the record, The Mist has a global haul of $57.47 million.

The Mist, directed by Frank Darabont, is an underrated Stephen King adaptation that is regarded as one of the most shocking and thought-provoking adaptations because of its infamous ending, which differs from King’s original story.

What is The Long Walk about?

The Long Walk follows fifty boys competing in a dystopian 1970s setting. An annually televised endurance marathon demands that they walk nonstop at 3 miles per hour for days. Falling below the speed limit three times means death, and only the last remaining walker earns immense wealth and the fulfillment of a wish of his choice — a grim prize in a society driven by spectacle. The film was released on September 12.

