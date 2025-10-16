The Long Walk has moved ahead as one of Stephen King’s most iconic film adaptations at the worldwide box office. The 2025 adaptation, directed by Francis Lawrence, has now surpassed The Shining, which for decades stood as one of the most celebrated horror films ever made. The film, with its earnings crossing the break-even line, has now entered a profitable zone and added another win to the long list of successful King adaptations.

The Long Walk Box Office: Cross $50 Million Worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest figures, The Long Walk has earned $52.5 million worldwide as of October 13, 2025. Since its release on September 12, it has already surpassed the $48 million collected by the 1980 classic The Shining during its entire theatrical run.

The film now sits at number 16 among the highest-grossing Stephen King adaptations. A spot in the top 10 looks unlikely due to the film’s slowing numbers and an upcoming VOD release, but with just a million behind, it could still climb into the top 15, where Stand By Me ($53.5 million) currently holds the position.

The Long Walk has generated more than $1 million every domestic weekend since its release, although this coming weekend will likely be the first where the earnings fall below that mark.

Every step counts. #TheLongWalk – Now playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/Dh0kDDt9K7 — The Long Walk (@jointhelongwalk) October 8, 2025

The Long Walk Storyline & Ratings

The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson as part of a group of 50 young men forced to walk through a dystopian America. The competition is simple and brutal. The last man standing wins while the others meet a grim end.

The movie opened to strong reviews and currently holds an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest among the three Stephen King adaptations released in 2025. The other two, The Monkey and The Life of Chuck, have also performed well, with The Monkey earning $68.8 million and narrowly missing the all-time top 10 for King-based films. The Long Walk continues its theatrical run until October 21, 2025, when it arrives on VOD.

The Long Walk Box Office Summary

Domestic- $34.2 million

International – $18.2 million

Worldwide- $52.5 million

