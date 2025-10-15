The Jaws franchise kicked off with the 1975 film of the same name, directed by Steven Spielberg. The first film’s success made history, making it the father of summer blockbusters. The OG film’s success spawned three more sequels. Thus, four movies are in the Jaws franchise, but which among them has earned the most at the worldwide box office? Scroll below to find out.

The first movie’s popularity resulted in a theme park ride and other tie-in merchandise. The movie was based on the 1974 novel Jaws. The film follows a great white shark that attacks people in specific areas of the US and the Bahamas. For the uninitiated, the novel was written by Peter Benchley and was also inspired by the 1916 Jersey Shore shark attacks.

4. Jaws 4: The Revenge [1987]

Worldwide – $51.8 million

Jaws: The Revenge follows Ellen Brody, who believes a great white shark is hunting her family out of vengeance. Despite its dramatic premise, the film was ridiculed for its absurd plot and poor effects. It’s now infamous as one of the worst sequels ever made.

3. Jaws 3-D (1983)

Worldwide – $87.9 million

It is the third film in the Jaws franchise, set in a SeaWorld-style marine park where a giant great white shark wreaks havoc. The movie tried to capitalize on the 3D craze of the time but was criticized for weak effects and a dull story. Despite poor reviews, it earned over $80 million worldwide.

2. Jaws 2 (1987)

Worldwide – $187.8 million

It was directed by Jeannot Szwarc. Jaws 2 brings back Chief Martin Brody as another great white shark terrorizes Amity Island. Though it couldn’t match the original’s brilliance, it delivered solid thrills and memorable moments. The tagline “Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water” became iconic.

1. Jaws (1975)

Worldwide – $490.7 million

The OG film, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows a small-town police chief, a marine biologist, and a shark hunter as they battle a massive great white shark terrorizing Amity Island. Its suspenseful direction, score, and groundbreaking effects made it a cinematic landmark. The film became a massive hit, launching the modern summer blockbuster era.

The cumulative total of the four Jaws movies worldwide is more than $818.2 million, and Steven Spielberg‘s film is still relevant in pop culture. In August 2025, the 1975 Spielberg-helmed film was re-released to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It collected $12.8 million at the North American box office and $3.3 million overseas. Thus, the global total of the film’s 2025 re-release is $16.17 million [via Box Office Mojo]. This franchise is a timeless tale of man versus nature, with suspense that still grips audiences today.

