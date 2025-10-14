Following its theatrical release on August 15, 2025, Nobody 2, starring Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk, earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The action-packed sequel has amassed a worldwide total of $41.1 million, placing it 54th among the top-grossing films of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. Made on an estimated production budget of $25 million, it needed approximately $62.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Although it is $21.4 million short of this target, Nobody 2 is expected to generate revenue through its digital (VOD + OTT) and Blu-Ray releases. After outgrossing several popular 2025 titles, including Bring Her Back, M3GAN 2.0, Companion, and Novocaine, the entertaining actioner has just surpassed Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed, star-studded spy comedy The Phoenician Scheme. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office.

Nobody 2 vs. The Phoenician Scheme – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a look at the box office performance of Nobody 2 and how it stacks up against The Phoenician Scheme:

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.6 million

International: $19.5 million

Worldwide: $41.1 million

The Phoenician Scheme – Box Office Summary

North America: $19.5 million

International: $20.8 million

Worldwide: $40.3 million

As the numbers show, Nobody 2 has just overtaken Wes Anderson’s film in global earnings, and is now ahead of it by roughly $800K.

How Nobody 2 Compares To The Original Film

The first film, Nobody (2021), grossed $57.5 million worldwide. Its sequel, Nobody 2, is currently $16.4 million short of matching that total. It appears unlikely that the sequel will surpass the original’s global earnings during its ongoing theatrical run.

More About Nobody 2

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss. It features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone.

Nobody 2 – Official Trailer

