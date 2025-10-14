A few days ago, the critically acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another became Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film, surpassing his previous top earner, There Will Be Blood. However, the film still has a long way to go to break even. Made on an estimated budget of $140 million, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has earned $138.1 million globally. To reach its break-even point of $350 million, it must earn approximately $212 million more, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. How close the film can get to this target remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, One Battle After Another has already overtaken the global earnings of several popular 2025 releases, including the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, and Karate Kid: Legends. Now, it is closing in on the lifetime earnings of a popular mid-2000s action-adventure film directed by Martin Campbell, who also helmed two James Bond films – Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye (1995) and Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale (2006). We’re talking about the 2005 Western, The Legend of Zorro. Here’s how much One Battle After Another needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Legend of Zorro – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.6 million

International: $83.5 million

Worldwide: $138.1 million

The Legend of Zorro – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.5 million

International: $95.9 million

Worldwide: $142.4 million

As the figures show, One Battle After Another currently trails The Mask of Zorro sequel by roughly $4.3 million. At its current pace, the action thriller is expected to overtake it in the coming days.

How One Battle After Another Compares To The Mask of Zorro

While Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial is expected to surpass The Legend of Zorro, it still lags significantly behind the original film, The Mask of Zorro, which earned $250.3 million worldwide. One Battle After Another is currently behind by approximately $112.2 million. Whether it can close this gap during its ongoing theatrical run remains uncertain.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

