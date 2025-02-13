The James Bond franchise, a hallmark of cinematic history, has been a must-watch for audiences worldwide for over six decades. From its inception with Dr. No in 1962 to the farewell of Daniel Craig’s Bond in No Time to Die, the franchise has redefined espionage thrillers with its blend of action, style, and charisma. James Bond, the fictional MI6 agent created by Ian Fleming, has been portrayed by various actors, each leaving a distinctive mark on the character.

Like the actor, the franchise has also seen several directors, including Martin Campbell. Campbell helmed GoldenEye (1995), which introduced Pierce Brosnan as Bond, and later Casino Royale (2006), which marked Daniel Craig’s gritty debut. Both films are regarded as significant milestones, breathing new life into the series. With Bond 26 on the horizon, fans and critics alike are speculating about Campbell’s potential return to direct another introductory chapter in the 007 saga.

Martin Campbell Is Open To Doing Another James Bond Movie

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Martin Campbell reflected on his time directing two of the most crucial Bond films and addressed the possibility of returning for Bond 26. While Campbell dismissed rumors of being approached for the project, he didn’t shy away from expressing his enthusiasm. “I wouldn’t say no,” he admitted. “The point is that I love Bond. Bond is something I grew up with, right? Way back to Dr. No, when I took my mother to see it. And Bond is, always for me, an event picture. The point is, when I used to see Bond, it was an event. And that’s what’s so great about them.”

Campbell, who successfully ushered in the James Bond eras of both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, shared his admiration for the franchise’s longevity. “But the way it’s actually the arc of Bond over how many years, God knows it at 50 years or something. It’s extraordinary. So he’s obviously doing something right.” Campbell also revealed Sean Connery as his favorite agent 007.

The director said, “And I’ve loved all the Bonds. I mean, the original Connery, who I was brought up with, was probably my favorite, if you see what I mean.” Though not officially linked to James Bond 26, Campbell remains a fan-favorite candidate to direct the next chapter. For now, fans eagerly await updates on who will carry the legacy of 007 into the future.

