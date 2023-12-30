James Bond is a fictional character created by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. Several films are made on the fictional character, with many actors taking up the mantle. Pierce Brosnan played the role from 1995 to the early 2000s throughout four films. The movies are known to be very stylized and have steamy scenes with female actresses, but Brosnan called his intimate scenes ‘pathetic.’

The senior actor made his first appearance in the role in 1995’s Golden Eye. After him, Daniel Craig took on the role, and he has also retired from the part. Names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill came up in the mix for the next James Bond. Craig’s Bond movies have done really well at the box office, followed by Brosnan’s movies.

In 2014, after a decade of saying goodbye to the character of James Bond, he expressed his opinion on the intimate scenes in his Bond films. He opened up about it in an interview with GQ. The Black Adam actor drew a comparison with his 1999 movie The Thomas Crown Affair and admitted that the love scene in it was a good one, classy and s*xy.

Talking about the steamy scenes in his James Bond movies, Pierce Brosnan added, “You’re not even allowed to show a bloody n*pple. It’s pathetic. What Bond needs is a good, palpable killing sequence and a good s*x scene – and it doesn’t have to be graphic; you can use your imagination.”

Brosnan’s last Bond film was Die Another Day, and after that, he was reportedly fired from the franchise by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, saying his tenure was up. In an interview in Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films by Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury, the actor revealed that he was in the Bahamas for another movie when his agents called him and said that the producers were not sure what to do and the negotiations had stopped. After that, Barbara and Michael called him to say he was a great James Bond and thanked him for his work.

And that was it for the actor. In 2004, Pierce Brosnan told the Toronto Star he never quit the role but was fired, and he accepted the knowledge after being in a state of shock for 24 hours.

Box Office Collections of Pierce Brosnan- Led James Bond Films, Per The Numbers –

Goldeneye (1995) – $356.42 million

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – $339.5 million

The World is Not Enough (1999) – $361.73 million

Die Another Day (2003) – $431.94 million

