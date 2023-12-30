Trouble in paradise seems to be increasing for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple was reportedly on a break for a month before reuniting in Dubai last month. Latest rumors now claim they’re splitting over pregnancy issues. Scroll below for all the details!

There have been wild rumors surrounding Kanye and Bianca since they tied the knot in December 2022. Initially, there were debates about whether their marriage was legal or not. Censori’s family is allegedly not happy about Ye’s controlling behavior and wants her to end the relationship.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori planning kids?

As most know, West already has four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to a report by the National Enquirer, he is now eager to expand his family with his new wife, Bianca Censori. “Kanye’s all about projecting an image he’s a virile, baby-making stud — but that’s far from the truth.”

The report further claims that Kanye West is forcing Bianca Censori to undergo IVF as she should have been pregnant by now. However, he spends most nights alone while his wife goes to bed alone.

“The sickening part is Kanye would rather kick Bianca to the curb than admit he’s the problem,” adds the source.

It was previously also reported that Censori wanted to get divorced from Kanye. However, their pictures from Dubai and Miami had a different story to narrate. Are they really heading for splitsville? Only time will tell.

Bianca Censori’s family is not happy with Kanye West

It was previously reported that Bianca’s family held an intervention to open her eyes. The Yeezy’s head architect is said to have isolated herself since her wedding to the rapper.

In addition, Bianca Censori’s close ones are also unhappy with her revealing fashion choices. They reportedly feel embarrassed by her crazy naked outings!

Ye and Bianca’s wedding

Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori on December 20, 2022. He slid into her DMs and offered her a job at his fashion company, Yeezy. Within a few months, she was promoted to head of architect.

The couple got hitched in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

