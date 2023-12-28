Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been enjoying the Holiday season. After an alleged break of a month, the couple reunited in Dubai and flew to Miami for Art Basel. The videos of their outings are viral all over the internet. But her family members are far from happy about her fashion outings. Below are all the controversial details you need!

Apart from her marriage with Ye, Bianca often stirs the pot with her fashion choices. Sometimes, it is her fur cap, nude bodysuit, or pillow outfit that’s grabbing the eyeballs. As per sources, it is Kanye who chooses her revealing fits.

Kanye West was supposed to meet Bianca Censori’s family

Several reports claim Bianca Censori’s family isn’t happy about her marriage with Kanye West. They feel she has isolated herself and is “controlled” by her husband.

A new report by The Sun claims Ye was supposed to meet her family a few months ago. But that get-together never happened because they were very unhappy with his antics.

Bianca Censori’s family feels embarrassed due to her revealing clothes!

Talking about their canceled meet-up, a source close to the development revealed, “I heard it was because they (Bianca Censori’s family) were embarrassed by her extreme naked fashion and the drama surrounding her trip to Italy. Ever since then, they’ve made no secret that they think she can do better, and they don’t like seeing her in these crazy outfits on the internet; it makes them uncomfortable.”

Well, clearly, Bianca Censori has made her choice and doesn’t care about what her family feels about her choices. She recently grabbed eyeballs over her unique fashion accessory in public, which was a huge fur cap.

About Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s marriage

On December 20, 2022, Kanye tied the knot with his new wife, Bianca Censori. They got married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Their romance began after Ye slid into her DMs and offered her a job at his fashion company, Yeezy. Bianca Censori is working there as the head of architecture.

Kanye West’s name is on an Israeli missile!

Meanwhile, Kanye has been making a lot of noise after pictures of an Israeli missile with his name labeled on it broke the internet. MMA Fighter Haim Gozali has taken credit for the weapon that had “Kanye West Flying to Gaza” sketched on it.

