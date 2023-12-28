Angelina Jolie is not only one of the biggest stars across the globe but also a doting mother of six children. Recently, she was spotted in the Big Apple with three of her kids. Angelina was with Pax, Zahara, and Knox – they all looked fashionable and aptly dressed for the occasion.

The Maleficent star adopted Zahara in 2005 from an Ethiopian orphanage and Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage. Knox is the biological child of Jolie with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Knox has a twin sister, Vivienne, besides his other siblings. She shares them all with the Bullet Train actor. After their divorce, Angelina is mostly seen spending time with her children and is often spotted with them.

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie stepped out in New York City with Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie, and Knox Jolie-Pitt. The 48-year-old actress looked incredibly chic in a black ensemble. Jolie sported a black blazer with a matching top underneath and paired them with the same colored trousers. The Oscar-winning star wore closed-toe pumps with her OOTD.

Angelina Jolie accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a matching quilted leather tote, and gold bracelets. The actress sported a minimalistic makeup look and kept her hair open casually. Her companions, aka her kids, were also dressed fashionably.

Pax wore a white t-shirt with grey pants and a black and white flannel shirt over the tee. He paired them with black Converse shoes and a black beanie. He carried a camera around his neck. For the unversed, earlier this year, Page Six revealed that he is an artist on digital and mixed media under the pseudonym Embtto.

Angelina Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, was seen in a blue puffer jacket with a white shirt underneath and black trousers. She sported black Converse sneakers and carried a small clutch. Jolie’s youngest son, Knox, wore a blue hoodie with olive green cargo pants and paired them with white shoes.

Angelina Jolie and her children were visiting the storefront for her new label, Atelier Jolie. The NoHo shop not only sells Jolie’s pieces but also products created by other brands.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2019. After separating from the Hollywood star, she called her children the closest people in her life and close friends, too.

Their pictures from the Tuesday spotting have gone viral on social media platform X. You can take a look at this chic fam here:

