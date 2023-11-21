Things do not seem to be all jolly between Brad Pitt and his six kids that he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. While their daughter Zahara had allegedly removed Pitt from her name and is introducing herself with the surname Jolie, a report has come up in which their son Pax, in 2020, penned a Father’s Day message for the actor and slammed him. Let’s dive into the details ahead.

Brad and Angelina first met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith. While Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston at that time, several reports claimed he was unfaithful to the Friends star, which led to their divorce in 2005. Soon after that, Brangelina began making headlines with their public appearances. However, almost a decade later, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony, but things did not work out well for them, and they parted ways in 2016.

One of the reasons behind their split was their constant fights and an incident on a private jet when Brad Pitt allegedly slapped his eldest one, Maddox, when he defended his mother. In 2016, Angelina Jolie left the Fight Club actor’s house with her six kids, and there began their custody battle. After a few years, Angie was provided with her kids’ custody and Pitt was allowed custodial visits.

Now, a report by Daily Mail has revealed that Pax, the couple’s second eldest child, put up a story on his private Instagram handle on Father’s Day 2020 in which he dissed Brad Pitt and accused him of being a “terrible and despicable person.” The story featured Brad Pitt’s Oscar-winning moment for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The text read, “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.” “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f**king awful human being!!!”

While the question arose if it was Pax’s official handle, a source told the outlet that it was. The insider added that the 19-year-old uses this account for friends and family and does not discuss anything about his parents. Therefore, this story was an unusual one. For the unversed, Angelina Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007. He was three years old at that time and his drug addict mother dumped him as a newborn. Brad Pitt also legally adopted him the same year.

Well, it seems that things are not fine between Pax and Brad Pitt. In his story, the four youngest children that he has referred to are allegedly Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: How Taylor Swift’s BFFs Feel About Travis Kelce Romance? Taylor Lautner, Gigi Hadid To Cara Delevingne & List Of Friends Who Broke Their Silence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News