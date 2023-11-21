Taylor Swift is head over heels in love with Travis Kelce. Whether it is changing the lyrics of Karma or hanging out with his mother, Donna, she’s going all out. There were wild rumors that BFF Selena Gomez wasn’t happy about their fast-paced relationship, but Gigi Hadid clarified their stance. How do Tay’s friends feel about her blossoming romance? Scroll below for all the details!

It all began when Travis decided to give it a shot and ended up at Tay’s ERAs concert. He intended to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, Tay broke his heart as she denied the meeting since she saves up her voice for those 44 songs she performs. As the Kansas City Chiefs player mentioned recently, one of her friends played the cupid in their relationship. They made her aware of him, after which she texted him. Rest, as they say, is history!

From Ryan Reynolds to Gigi Hadid and others, take a look at how Taylor Swift’s BFFs feel about Travis Kelce:

Taylor Lautner

Fans would know that Taylor Lautner has previously dated Taylor Swift for a brief period in 2009. However, he’s been termed the ‘best ex’ since he’s possibly her only past relationship that the Back To December single has never dissed.

Talking about her relationship with Travis Kelce, Lautner told Extra that he’s happy for her friend and super proud because she’s crushing it in every aspect of her life!

Taylor Lautner says he’s “excited” for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: “They seem like they’re incredibly happy.” 🥰😊 Full interview: https://t.co/4o54UjluYQ pic.twitter.com/SC516JpaBb — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 14, 2023

Gigi Hadid & Selena Gomez

Contrary to rumors, Gigi Hadid clarified that she and Selena Gomez are rooting for Taylor Swift and her newfound love. Reacting to a media portal claiming they were unhappy, the supermodel wrote on Instagram, “I’m a couple of days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Gigi Hadid shuts down rumors on how she and Selena Gomez are concerned about Taylor Swift’s new relationship: “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/RKT6DnPmwo — Sober Heavenx (@soberheavenx) November 14, 2023

Antoni Porowski

Canadian TV personality Antoni Porowski said he couldn’t be happier for Taylor. In an interview with People, he added, “My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come.”

btw, Antoni Porowski x Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/O5IDhTMd1y — Diogo Navy (@diogonavyOR) January 5, 2020

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne was spotted alongside Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and others during their girls’ night out. She had nothing but blessings for Tay and Travis Kelce. At the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, she told E! News that there was definitely something different about their romance, and she’s rooting for her girl!

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Deadpool director Shawn Levy have been among others who accompanied Taylor Swift to the Chiefs game, so we’re guessing they’ve given their blessings, too!

Well, we love love, and we’re super happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Struggles To Catch Her Breath Mid Concert In Brazil, Viral Video Sparks Concern Among Swifties: “This Is Legit The First Time…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News