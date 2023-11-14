Strong rumors were doing the rounds that claimed Selena Gomez isn’t happy about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce. Their fast-paced relationship and his dating history with over 50 women were reportedly raising concerns. A similar allegation has now been leveled against Gigi Hadid, and she’s rubbishing the fake news. Scroll below for all the details!

Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She even changed the lyrics to her song Karma during her recent performance and was spotted running to him and hugging him after concluding her concert. While fans are in awe of their lovey-dovey romance, reports suggested Selena held an intervention over dinner because she’s unhappy and wants to protect her best friend.

A report by Perez Hilton recently claimed that Gigi agrees with Selena Gomez. Their headline read, “Gigi Hadid doesn’t agree with the way Taylor Swift is handling Travis Kelce romance.” Well, that’s not it because the caption went on to take a sly dig at the supermodel’s alleged relationship with Bradley Cooper.

Gigi Hadid broke her silence on the wild claims as she took to the comments section and wrote, “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Netizens bombarded the comment section and shared comments in support of Gigi Hadid.

A user reacted, “thank you so much for saying something ❤️❤️ was getting tired of these posts!”

Another commented, “YESSS GIGI!! End his ass”

A fan responded, “TELL THEM BABE! we love you!!!”

“SAY IT LOUDER SIS,” wrote another.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Gigi Hadid mentions Selena Gomez in an instagram comment. She defends herself and Selena by saying “we are all over the moon for our girl” regarding Taylor Swift’s new relationship. pic.twitter.com/OkM2soULeo — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently enjoyed a girls’ night out with her favorite girls – Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Brittany Manhomes, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner. She hosted a viewing party for Travis Kelce’s team, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins. Well, Gigi and Selena wouldn’t have been attending the party had there been any bad blood.

