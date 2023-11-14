Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had the most unique love story. We all know how Hollywood’s handsome hunk ditched his wife, Jennifer Aniston, to commit to his Mrs & Mrs Smith co-star in 2005. They were already blessed with six children (three biological, three adopted) before their official marriage in 2014. But things turned upside down within two years, and Angie filed for divorce. Scroll below for some unknown details from their past.

Fans would know Angelina welcomed a son, Maddox, via adoption in 2002. She also brought home Zahara in 2005 and Pax in 2007, and Brad legally adopted all of them. Their love blossomed, and they also welcomed three biological children (Shiloh in 2006 and twins Knox & Vivienne in 2008). They were amongst the rare and luckiest ones to have tied the knot in front of their children. But an altercation between Pit and Maddox on a private jet in 2016 made Angie take the drastic step of calling it quits.

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of being physically abusive towards her and their children. While a lot was going on behind the curtains, what she was instead facing was a witch-hunt by the media. There were allegations leveled against her that claimed she was a witch, possessive, and whatnot!

We all remember the iconic moment when Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez united during the Golden Globes after-party. There were strong rumors that Angelina Jolie was furious over the pictures and had even barred her then-husband from speaking to the Rare Beauty owner, who shares a great bond with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

A source close to Star magazine had claimed, “Angie became a cold and cruel witch,” owing to which Brad Pitt moved out of their house. While talking about his viral bizarre rumors with Selena Gomez, the report further claimed, “She’s insane with jealousy over Selena rumors.”

All of these factors were said to have led to their high-profile $450 million divorce. In April 2019, the court had declared them legally single.

It is just sad how Angelina Jolie had to suffer personally and professionally during the most challenging phase of her life.

Brad is currently dating Ines de Ramon for one year and is said to have gotten quite serious about their romance. On the other hand, Angelina is focused on her six children, her acting and production career, along with humanitarian work.

