Joe Jonas announced his divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023, and the Games Of Thrones actress seems to have already moved on. She was seen getting intimate with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and their kissing moment is viral all over the internet. What does Jonas Brothers’ member think about it? Scroll below for all the details!

Sophie tied the knot with Joe in 2019. She was very close with his family, including brothers Kevin and Nick and sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle. The news of their split came as a shocker to many and even created a rift between Sophie and PeeCee as they recently unfollowed each other. The ex-couple were embroiled in a legal battle over custody of their children but eventually solved their issues via mediation.

How does Joe Jonas feel about Sophie Turner kissing Peregrine Pearson within two months of their separation? A source close to DailyMail reveals, “What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers. He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life. And if Sophie wants to gallivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn’t really want to play those games.”

While Joe Jonas feels it is a little too soon, he realizes he has “no control over what she does” and has decided to focus on his priorities. The report also claims that Sophie Turner has hurt him enough, so the kissing pictures cannot affect him any further.

Joe only cares about his family and work and wants to ensure he can peacefully co-parent with Sophie. Well, let’s hope the ex-couple can remain cordial towards each other.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner seems to be enjoying the time of her life. She was also recently spotted on a fun night out with her girlfriends – Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes, among others. It would be interesting to note that Joe has previously dated Tay and Gigi while Sel was dating her brother, Nick Jonas.

