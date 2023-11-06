Priyanka Chopra Jonas established herself as an ace actress in Bollywood before venturing to the West and later marrying Nick Jonas. Despite the actress mostly being in the USA currently, she is still a much sought-after name in B’Town and has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her kitty. With the female-centric film currently delayed, we now hear Akhtar is all set to cast her in his other much-talked-about project – Don 3.

Besides Priyanka, Jee Le Zara will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and will revolve around a road trip they take together. The third installment in the Don franchise – which was announced in August with Ranveer Singh in the lead, will see him taking over the mantle from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular character in the last two parts.

On to the latest – with Shah Rukh Khan opting out of Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, the buzz around Filmistan (shoddily known as Bollywood) is that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on board and will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Don 3. For those wondering why PeeCee is rejoining the franchise after SRK departed from it, the duo stopped working together after Don 2, and the reason for it is best known to the two.

The latest buzz is that owing to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara – which will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt as its protagonists, being on hold indefinitely, Priyanka’s dates for it stand canceled. However, a source revealed that these dates will now be reallocated to her doing Don 3.

A source close to the makers stated, “Farhan Akhtar is now prioritizing Don 3 over Jee Le Zara as the male cast of Jee Le Zara is yet to work out. He will now go ahead full-throttle with Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.”

When Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh as the titular character, the big question was, who would play this Don’s Jungli Billi? While Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon’s name began doing the rounds, it seems like the part will stay with Priyanka Chopra only.

