It was a major speculation for a long time that Shah Rukh Khan might pass the baton of his Don series to a much younger star, but when it happened, and Ranveer Singh was announced as the main lead of the next installment of Farhan Akhtar’s franchise, fans were heartbroken. But looking at the teaser of Don 3 they were convinced that Ranveer would kill it though moving on from Shah Rukh Khan was a bit difficult.

After the film was announced, the next question was who would play Don’s Jungli Billi and take the responsibility of the female lead replacing Priyanka Chopra. Kiara Advani’s name was a major rumour floating around, but in a latest turn of events, it seems like Kriti Sanon might replace the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strong buzz started when Kriti Sanon was spotted outside Excel Entertainment’s office. Now on any other day, this might have spread the rumour around casting stories of Jee Le Zaraa. However, since Reema Kagti confirmed that film still stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, netizens were left with a single choice! Don 3.

People believed that Kriti Sanon might be replacing Kiara in the film and were convinced she would be a better choice indeed. A user wrote, “Kriti is a better choice than Kiara”. Another comment read, “She is better than kiara in doing action physique.” A third user agreed, “She would honestly be a better pick than Kiara.”

However, someone threw a possibility, “Possibly both are in it. It would be nice to see both in the movie.” A Redditor echoed the same thought, “Both Kiara and Kriti might be in the movie, it’s a big project after all.” A netizen disagreed, “That ensemble does not make sense.” Another fan pointed out, “So We only have 3 young actress Alia, Kiara and Kriti for All the roles.”

Someone pointed out how this might be for anything other than Don 3 and wrote, “Don 3 don3 bandh karo 2025 se pehle iska shooting bhi start nahin hone wala hai farhan khud bola. abhi se heroina ka casting nahin hoga salo ke paas script bhi nahi pura.”

However, there were many who criticised the Adipurush actress and did not find her suitable for the role. A comment said, “But Sis can’t act Godd Overacting kar degi yar.” Another comment read, “Lobbying.” Someone wrote, “I cannot see Kriti as Roma.” And a user commented, “Isko mat lena yaar. Pls. She’s so boring.”

You can read the entire discussion about who would be Ranveer Singh’s Jungli Billi in Don 3 on this Reddit thread by BollyBlindsNGossips.

What do you think about Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 casting and Shah Rukh Khan – Priyanka Chopra passing the baton to younger stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more update, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vijay Varma Says “I Am Not Particularly Comfortable” Addressing The Sudden Attention To His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia & Adds “I’m Just Trying To Get Used To It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News