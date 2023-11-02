Catfights are pretty well-known in Bollywood! Be it Sonam Kapoor vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Bipasha Basu, or Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu, we have often come across names of A-list divas indulging in brawls for different reasons. Today’s throwback story will tell you about one such spat that took place between Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif- that not everyone is well aware of.

The story goes back to 2009 when Kareena Kapoor made an abrupt exit from the Screen Awards, ditching her performance at the award show. However, to cover up the same, they got Arjun Rampal onboard, who gave an electrifying performance on ‘Rock On’. On the stage, the actor grooved with B-Town beauties, including Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.

Reportedly, more than Kareena Kapoor’s exit from the award show, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif got everyone worried as they locked horns to be ‘showstopper of the night’. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in Bollywood Aaj Kal, Peecee, and Kat had a major showdown while arguing about who would be the last one to enter the stage- the highlight of the performance. As they couldn’t come to a decision, makers pleaded and begged the divas to resolve the matter and enter the stage.

Well, while Katrina Kaif refused to bow down, it was Desi Girl who decided to succumb to the argument and let Kat enter last and be the showstopper of the night.

A source close to the screen awards revealed, “Both Priyanka and Katrina had to step on the stage along with Bipasha and Deepika while Arjun Rampal waited for them. Priyanka did not like it and stood her ground. There was huge chaos all around and the organisers didn’t know what to do. However, better sense prevailed, and Priyanka decided to step aside and let Katrina enter last. If Priyanka hadn’t agreed to step aside Arjun’s act would have gone for a toss. One must say that Priyanka was magnanimous. The organizers were shocked when they learnt about Priyanka and Katrina’s fight.”

Later, when Katrina Kaif was asked about her showdown with Priyanka Chopra, she said, “Frankly, I don’t care about such things. And don’t be silly. I was always supposed to enter last and that’s what I did.”

Cut short to present, the hottest divas are cordial to each other and are all set to star together in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, where they will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Kat is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Well, all’s well that ends well!

For more such interesting throwback gossip, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Will Save Salman Khan Who Knows Directors Are Failing To Do Justice To Him, Shah Rukh Khan’s Formula Is The Only Thing Bhai Needs To Apply At This Stage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News