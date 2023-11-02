The countdown has finally begun, and Salman Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Bollywood’s one of the most-anticipated films, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the action film has been keeping the buzz alive as it inches close to its release date. Co-starring Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, it will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, who will reach Pakistan to save Tiger.

While a lot is already being written and reported about Tiger 3 ahead of its release, it has already been making headlines for its crazy advance bookings, and let us tell you, it’s even crazier in the US. But looks like even before its release, it has beat SRK’s Pathaan. Yes, you heard that right!

Reportedly, Tiger 3 has already reached ticket sales of $75-80K in the United States 9 days before its release. The surge in advance booking was witnessed at prime locations and Cinemark in the US ahead of the film’s release date. If all these numbers are anything to go by, then it has already left Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan behind, which had earned around $70-75K 9 days before the release. For the unversed, it will be released in overseas a day prior to its scheduled release date in India, i.e., November 12.

As Tiger 3 has overtaken it by reaching in the range of $75-80K, it is likely only to improve further and have a chance to cross Pathaan in the long run as well. On the other hand, the advance booking for Tiger 3 will start from Sunday in India.

After the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for Dabangg Khan to give yet another box office hit after a long time. Well, looking at the advance booking, the excitement amongst fans is quite evident.

Meanwhile, due to high demand in ticket sales for 2023’s highly anticipated film, Tiger 3 will also have a 7 AM show.

After witnessing the vast demand in the US, Tiger 3 is expected to enjoy a massive response in India soon after the opening of its advance bookings.

For all the updates on Tiger 3’s release and box office collections, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan & Jawan’s 1000 Crore Success Is Nothing In Front Of Dunki As It’ll “Entertain More Than Pathaan & Jawan” As Per Shah Rukh Khan, Reveals “I’ll Call Atlee” For Jawan 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News