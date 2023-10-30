We recently were gifted a crossover no one would ever have expected in their wildest dreams when Salman Khan was clicked in the same frame with the Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

Tiger 3 star was spotted in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, where he attended a boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. As soon as the pictures came out, everyone was surprised to watch two of the most adored people in their respective professions getting clicked together.

But, as they say, even the positive turns into negative once things start to float on social media. Sooner than later, a video began circulating in which we could see Cristiano Ronaldo moving past Salman Khan without even greeting or acknowledging him.

Now, if we show you just that video without any context even, you’ll fall prey to whatever information that’s fed to you. But if you do some research on what’s happened, you might land on this article & welcome because we’re going to talk about how Ronaldo never ignored Bhai, and all of that was a fan-ignited war.

There’s another photo that has way fewer impressions than the ‘ignoring’ one because fake news travels faster than genuine news, and that’s what happened exactly with Salman Khan. In the second photo, we see Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez having a fun chat with Salman.

Comfortably ignoring the same, all the major media portals started covering the angle they thought would work the best for them. But we at Koimoi would want you to be aware about of both sides of the story.

Salman Khan haters would want you to believe how Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Blockbuster Khan, but the truth is they had a chat, and no one ignored anyone. So, please, don’t fall for the manipulated, convenient narrative spread by Sallu haters and those who are not even remotely as excited as us for Tiger 3.

